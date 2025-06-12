Thomas Tuchel Heavily Criticizes Jude Bellingham After Recent England Defeat

England Men's National Team coach Thomas Tuchel has made some brazen comments about Jude Bellingham and some of his behavior on the pitch following a recent defeat against Senegal.

The Real Madrid star has been on international duty with England, with the Three Lions narrowly beating Andorra in 2026 World Cup qualification and then losing a friendly against Senegal.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Bellingham had a goal ruled out by VAR during the Senegal match due to a handball by Levi Colwill and his recriminations with the officials went on for a long time.

Tuchel admitted after the game to talkSPORT (via Sky Sports) that Bellingham has some tendencies on the pitch that he is not a fan of, and he knows that his own mother is often not impressed either.

I see that it can create mixed emotions. I see this with my parents, with my mum, that she sometimes cannot see the nice and well-educated and well-behaved guy that I see, and the smile. If he smiles, he wins everyone. But sometimes you see the rage, you see the hunger and the rage and the fire, and it comes out in a way that can be a bit repulsive, for example, for my mother, when she sits in front of the TV. I see that. Thomas Tuchel to talkSPORT

Iliman Ndiaye's reaction when Jude Bellingham's equalising goal was disallowed against Senegal 😭👍 pic.twitter.com/sxHX3Gkahf — OneFootball (@OneFootball) June 10, 2025

Whilst Tuchel is clearly very willing to speak frankly about one of England's star players, he also had some constructive criticism for the attacking midfielder.

I think he has a certain something. I think he brings an edge, which we welcome and which is needed if we want to achieve. Yeah, it needs to be channelled. The edge needs to be channelled towards the opponent, towards our [aim], and not to intimidate the team-mates or to be over-aggressive towards the team-mates. Team-mates or referees, but towards opponents, yes, and always towards the solution, meaning towards winning. And we are on that. Thomas Tuchel

It was not the most productive international window for Bellingham, but his attention will now turn to the FIFA Club World Cup with Real Madrid and the future working under Xabi Alonso.

