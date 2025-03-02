Isco Apologizes After Knee Slide Celebration Against Real Madrid
Real Madrid suffered a 2-1 away defeat against Real Betis in their La Liga clash on March 1. Former Los Blancos star Isco scored the winner from the penalty spot.
It was an important goal in the context of the game and Isco celebrated by doing a knee slide. The Spaniard had a notable spell at Real Madrid, scoring 53 goals and providing 58 assists in 353 appearances.
He won 19 trophies in total, including five UEFA Champions League titles, three La Liga trophies, and four FIFA Club World Cup titles.
Following the game, Isco issues an apology to his former club's fans for the celebration. He said:
I apologized to all the Real Madrid fans for my celebration after scoring. I am very grateful to Real Madrid, they will always be in my heart.- Isco
Isco also claimed that players should play a better role in helping the referees. He said:
Every team complains about refereeing decisions. It's the only thing about football that bores me. All the noise about referees, the constant protests, after every game. Hopefully, we can stop these ways of trying to influence the officials. We also need to improve as players and help the officials, by not diving, not exaggerating contact, claiming we've been hit. We can all help each other more, referees and players, together.
The defeat could be a massive blow to Real Madrid's title aspirations. The defending champions are currently third with 54 points from 26 matches. Second-placed Atletico Madrid has 56 points, while league leaders Barcelona are at 57.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Full Match Highlights of Real Madrid's 2-1 Loss To Real Betis In La Liga
Vinicius Jr Sends Message to Real Madrid Fans Ahead of the Atletico Madrid Game
Update on Real Madrid's Fede Valverde Ahead of Atletico Madrid in the Champions League
Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Press Conference Following Real Madrid's Defeat vs Real Betis