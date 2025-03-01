Full Match Highlights of Real Madrid's 2-1 Loss To Real Betis In La Liga
Real Madrid suffered a 2-1 defeat against Real Betis in their latest La Liga showdown. The away loss on March 1 could be very costly in the race for the title.
Brahim Diaz gave Carlo Ancelotti's side an early lead (10'). Kylian Mbappe played a fantastic through ball to Ferland Mendy, who put it on a plate for Diaz to tap in from close range.
However, Johnny Cardoso equalized in the 34th minute. He headed home from a corner to record the season's first La Liga strike. Isco converted a penalty to give Real Betis the lead against his former club. It was the winner of the match at the Benito Villamarin Stadium.
Real Madrid had 59% possession of the ball during the match but managed only two shots on target. Meanwhile, Betis had three shots on target. Los Blancos now have 54 points from 26 games and are second.
League leaders Barcelona are also on 54 points but have a game in hand. Third-placed Atletico Madrid has played one game less and has 53 points on the board. The defeat could turn out to be costly for Carlo Ancelotti's side.
Ancelotti tried to change things by taking off Mbappe, Diaz, Mendy, and David Alaba, but it didn't work.
Real Betis vs Real Madrid: Full match highlights
United States
United Kingdom
Real Madrid's next match is the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash against Atletico Madrid. The first leg takes place on March 4 at the Santiago Bernabeu.
