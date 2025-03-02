Update on Real Madrid's Fede Valverde Ahead of Atletico Madrid in the Champions League
Real Madrid faces domestic rivals Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 on March 4.
Head coach Carlo Ancelotti will be without Jude Bellingham due to a suspension, and also Dani Ceballos who is out injured.
It limits the players he can select in midfield, which could be a further problem if Fede Valverde is also unavailable.
Valverde has missed the last three games with an abductor injury. Once again, the Uruguayan did not train with the team today and faced a race to become available for the Champions League.
Marca has reported that Los Blancos will asses Valverde tomorrow to see if he can train. If he can not participate, he may not be available for Ancelotti.
It would be a blow for the Italian coach, who has just Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric, and Aurélien Tchouaméni as his available midfielders. Brahim Diaz could also be utilized in the center midfield spots if needed.
Valverde can also play right-back, which may have been in Ancelotti's thoughts ahead of the game. However, he will wait and see the verdict on his injury before deciding how Los Blancos line up on Tuesday.
