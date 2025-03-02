Vinicius Jr Sends Message to Real Madrid Fans Ahead of the Atletico Madrid Game
Real Madrid is set for the first of two massive games in the UEFA Champions League. In the Round of 16, they will face city rivals Atletico Madrid. The first leg will be held at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 4.
Los Blancos are coming off a devastating La Liga loss to Real Betis, which dropped them to third in the standings.
Forward Vinicius Jr. has taken to his X account to address the loss and put out a call for support to the fans ahead of the Champions League game against its domestic rivals.
A bad game yesterday for everyone, but that's it! Let Tuesday be crazy at the Bernabeu. We need you. See you there.- Vinicius Jr.
Despite the league loss, Real Madrid played two fantastic games in the Champions League playoff against 2023 Champions Manchester City.
Los Blancos must find those performances again ahead of a formidable two legs against Diego Simeone's team.
Real Madrid come into the game with an excellent record against its rivals in Champions League games. They have won the last two-legged knockout games and also two finals.
