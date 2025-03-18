Kylian Mbappe Reveals Stance on Ex-Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane Coaching France
Didier Deschamps announced in January that he will step down as France’s head coach when his contract ends after the 2026 World Cup cycle.
His departure will come after the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico if Les Bleus qualify. Otherwise, his tenure will conclude at the end of the qualifying campaign.
As a result, there's speculation about who will be the next manager of France, and all eyes are on former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane to take the job next year. In an interview with Le Parisien, Kylian Mbappe was asked whether he sees the 1998 World Cup winner taking the position (via Diario AS).
I don't know who will succeed [Deschamps]. I know who you want me to talk about, but I won't talk about him because that's not my role. There is a Federation president, and he is the one who will make that decision.- Kylian Mbappe
Nonetheless, Mbappe does mention that the players in the France dressing room aren't living under a rock and know about the Zidane rumors. Still, the Real Madrid attack side steps the question from the French media outlet.
Everyone is talking about Zidane, so let's not pretend we live in a cave and don't know what's going on, but it's not my place to talk about it.- Kylian Mbappe
