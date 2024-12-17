Legendary WWE Wrestler John Cena Shares Photo Of Real Madrid Player Recreating His Iconic Wrestling Celebration
During Real Madrid's 3-3 draw against Rayo Vallecano, Brazilian forward Rodrygo celebrated Los Blancos' third goal in a move recognizable to anybody who follows professional wrestling.
Rodrygo broke out the iconic "You Can't See Me" hand gesture, performed by legendary WWE wrestler John Cena. The actor and professional wrestler saw the recreation and posted it to his Instagram.
Recent Images Could Indicate John Cena Is a Real Madrid Fan
If you follow the trail back to John Cena's posting of the image, you will learn more. As the American confirms in his Instagram bio, he never posts an image with any comment.
When Rodrygo added the hand gesture to his celebration, you would instantly suspect that the Brazilian is a fan of the WWE, which could be true. However, there could also be another reason.
It turns out John Cena was at the Gewiss Stadium on December 10 to watch Los Blancos beat Atalanta 3-2 in the Champions League. He was also wearing a Real Madrid jersey.
Does this mean John Cena is a Real Madrid fan? It's unclear, but in several recent interviews, he has confirmed that he has gradually started getting into soccer and is looking for a team to support.
It's not the first time he has reposted a Real Madrid player performing his signature hand gesture. In 2021, he took to Instagram to post Vinicius Jr. doing the same, which he did during the La Liga game against Granada.
If he is still looking for a soccer team to support, then Real Madrid and Rodrygo may have reeled him in.
