John Terry Backs Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo to Reach Iconic Soccer Milestone
Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player ever to score 900 or more goals in men's professional soccer, with his current tally standing at 908 goals. Ronaldo is the greatest goalscorer in the history of the beautiful game.
In a recent interview with Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr's media (transcribed by O Jogo Portugal), Chelsea legend John Terry has backed Cristiano Ronaldo to reach one thousand goals in his professional soccer career, showering praise on the Portugal captain for his qualities.
Top players like Cristiano are like that. He's 39, phenomenal, incredible, one of those players you could just watch. His goals, his movement. He loves scoring goals and earned that right from the start. And to continue doing what he does at 39 is absolutely incredible. And believe me, it's not over yet. He's aiming for a thousand goals and he's going to get there. I really hope he can do it, it's a pleasure to watch him play.- John Terry
Cristiano Ronaldo has started the 2024-25 season in a rather slow form, scoring ten goals in 15 appearances for Al-Nassr. However, as known with the Portuguese phenom, he can make up for the deficit in a very quick manner. Considering he is only 92 goals away from reaching the historic 1000 goal mark, it's hard to bet against the 39-year-old.
Cristiano Ronaldo speaks about reaching 1000 career goals
Cristiano Ronaldo has previously expressed the desire to reach 1000 professional goals. However, at 39 it's hard for the legendary forward to plan long-term. Ronaldo has addressed the issue, casting doubts on whether reaching the milestone is actually feasible. Speaking on the same, he said at a recent ceremony:
"I can no longer think about what I said publicly that I wanted to reach 1,000 goals. But it seems that everything is easy now, just last month I reached 900. It's about living in the moment, enjoying the moment, seeing the response that my legs will give me in the next few years. One thousand goals is great, but if it doesn't come, I'm already the player in history with the most goals."- Cristiano Ronaldo
It's worth noting 450 of Ronaldo's 908 career goals came in the colors of Real Madrid. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner returns to action on Friday, November 15, in a UEFA Nations League game against Poland.
