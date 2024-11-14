Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Reveals Why Real Madrid Icon Cristiano Ronaldo Is His Idol
Mohamed Salah recently named former Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo as one of his idols.
Salah named legends like Francesco Totti, Ronaldo Nazario, and Zinedine Zidane as his other idols.
He explained how Ronaldo's regime inspired him to take better care of his body. Salah also waxed lyrical about the Portugal captain's ability to keep up his numbers over the years.
Ronaldo is known for his tremendous dedication to his craft. He has perfected himself in every way possible and cemented his status as one of the greatest footballers to ever live. Salah is nothing but impressed by that as he said in a recent interview (via TNT Sports):
Cristiano [Ronaldo] was also the one when I started playing in Europe more, you see the way he dedicated everything to football is insane, the way he looks after himself. You can see everything, his numbers.- Mohamed Salah
Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah have faced off six times against each other. The Portugal captain ended up on the winning side on five occasions with Salah's only win being Liverpool's 5-0 hammering of Manchester United at Old Trafford in the 2021-22 season. Ronaldo faced Salah three times as a Real Madrid player, twice against AS Roma and once in the UEFA Champions League 2017-18 final against Liverpool, winning all three encounters.
MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Sister Slams Reports Linking The Real Madrid Legend With A Rival Move
Mohamed Salah picks Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration as his favorite
Liverpool icon Mohamed Salah has picked his favorite celebration. Not much of a surprise that he has named Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic siiuu celebration as his favorite. The Egyptian, in a recent interview, said:
I think Cristiano, siiiuu, I like it a lot.- Mohamed Salah
Cristiano Ronaldo's siiuu celebrations is one of the most iconic moves in football history. The Portuguese first performed the celebration in a pre-season game against Chelsea ahead of the 2013-14 season. It has been a trademark of him since.
Recommended
Real Madrid Icon Cristiano Ronaldo Adds To His Impressive List of Awards
Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo Shares What Frustrates Him About Some Portugal Players