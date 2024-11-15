Portugal Stars Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva Reveal Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo’s Secrets
Portugal duo Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva have revealed interesting secrets about Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo. They made the comments in a recent video on Ronaldo's YouTube channel.
Fernandes revealed that Ronaldo is good at dancing while Silva detailed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's tremendous discipline.
Ronaldo is often known for his exceptional on-field accolades. However, fans are also interested to know how the 39-year-old is like off the field. Reflecting on those matters, Fernandes said:
I think there are many things you don't know - you have to be always around him to know what his life is like, but... he's good at dancing, he has good dance steps.- Bruno Fernandes
Silva, meanwhile, added:
I think people know that he's very disciplined, that he likes to work at the right times and that everything has to be there, but, perhaps... that he doesn't need to eat very often. I think he only eats lunch and dinner, he doesn't eat small meals, I think that's a good curiosity about him.- Bernardo Silva
Checkout the full video in Cristiano Ronaldo's YouTube channel:
Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo returns to action against Poland
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to return to action on Friday, November 15 as Portugal play Poland in a UEFA Nations League showdown. This is their fifth game in Group A before Roberto Martinez's side take on Croatia in their final group game on Monday, November 18. Ronaldo is expected to lead the attack against Poland.
Ronaldo is looking to add to his record goalscoring tally in international football. He found the back of the net against Poland when the two sides met in the reverse fixture in the Nations League in October. Portugal won the game 3-1 on that occasion.
