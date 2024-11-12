Cristiano Ronaldo Posts Heartwarming Birthday Message And Selfie With Daughter Alana On Social Media
Cristiano Ronaldo is a devoted family man, especially to his children. The Real Madrid legend often shares messages and pictures on social media on his sons' and daughters' birthdays and other special occasions.
Today, he did the same on his Daughter Alana's seventh birthday, sharing a selfie with his daughter and a birthday message to his 642 million followers on Instagram.
MORE: Manchester United Legend Pinpoints Game That Changed Cristiano Ronaldo's Career
Cristiano Ronaldo's Daughter Growing into The Spitting Image of Star
The 39-year-old Al-Nassr forward wrote a small message, but it was enough to share his love for Alana and a happy birthday message.
The older his Daughter Alana gets, the more she looks like her father, Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo wrote the message, "7 years, my princess. Happy birthday, my love."
The Portuguese international had his daughter with model girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez. She also shared several posts on social media celebrating their daughter's big day. Ronaldo has two children with Rodriguez, the second another daughter, Bella, whose twin brother sadly passed away shortly after birth.
We may see more of Cristiano's personal life on his new YouTube channel, UR Cristiano, which is set to explore his life away from the field. The Channel was set up in July and now has 66.6 million subscribers.
Recommended
Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo's YouTube Channel Shares "Amazing Story" Of How He Became A footballer"
Tennis Star Carlos Alcaraz Picks Cristiano Ronaldo And Three Other Real Madrid Players For His Dream 5-A-Side Team
Real Madrid Icon Cristiano Ronaldo Adds To His Impressive List of Awards