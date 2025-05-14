How Xabi Alonso Intends to Use Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr. At Real Madrid [Report)
Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that he will head to South America to manage the Brazil national team. With his position now open, it's assumed that Xabi Alonso will take over as Real Madrid manager.
Alonso will be taking over a Real Madrid side with several issues, one of them being how Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. can co-exist in the attack. Moreover, the 43-year-old has a plan to ensure that he can get the best out of his two stars.
According to Cadena SER, Alonso plans to use a front two of Mbappe and Vinicius at Real Madrid next season, which could lead to reduced playing time for Rodrygo. The club is reportedly expected to inform Rodrygo about his changing role, potentially accelerating his exit.
As for the actual formation, the Spanish outlet claims that the Spaniard will go with either a 5-3-2 or 4-4-2, but what's important is that he will go with two forwards upfront. It will be different than the 4-2-3-1 that Ancelotti has used, where Mbappe is oftentimes the lone No. 9
Mbappe's best role is playing on the wing, preferably on the left side, which he's done at Paris Saint-Germain and the France national team. It will be interesting to see if Alonso can get the most out of the 26-year-old who won't win a domestic trophy or the UEFA Champions League this season.
