Jude Bellingham Involved in Hilarious Social Media Exchange With Real Madrid Teammate Endrick
Jude Bellingham recently completed his suspension in La Liga and is now set to return to action with Real Madrid. The Englishman has been one of Los Blancos' key players this season.
While he received a two-game ban, Bellingham has seemingly kept a light-hearted mood. He exchanged a social media joke with teammate Endrick.
Endrick posted a photo of the duo racing and claimed that he won it. Bellingham has now given a hilarious reaction to it.
Endrick wrote on his Instagram story:
I won bro.- Endrick
Bellingham reposted it, writing:
Be honest Bob.- Jude Bellingham
Jude Bellingham has once again been a key player for Real Madrid this season, scoring 11 goals and setting up as many in 35 appearances. However, he was suspended for a controversial moment with the referee against Osasuna.
Endrick, meanwhile, has been making the most of the chances he is getting. So far, he has scored six times and assisted in 26 appearances this season.
Real Madrid take on their city rivals in a stellar UEFA Champions League showdown. The first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu takes place on March 4, and the second at the Wanda Metropolitano on March 12. Bellingham will be available for the second leg but suspended for the first one.
Real Madrid, though, suffered a slip-up against Real Betis, losing the La Liga away game 2-1. Despite that, the team seems in good spirits, judging by Bellingham and Endrick's exchange.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Press Conference Following Real Madrid's Defeat vs Real Betis
Real Madrid Summer Transfer Target Set to Be Offered Improved Contract to Snub Spanish Champions
Isco Apologizes After Knee Slide Celebration Against Real Madrid
Vinicius Jr Sends Message to Real Madrid Fans Ahead of the Atletico Madrid Game