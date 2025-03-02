Real Madrid Summer Transfer Target Set to Be Offered Improved Contract to Snub Spanish Champions
Real Madrid has been linked with two Premier League players these past months. Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and Arsenal center-back William Saliba are on the club's transfer list.
Alexander-Arnold looks like he could be wearing a Los Blancos jersey next season and is set to sign on a free transfer.
MORE: Rafa Benitez Explains Why Real Madrid Would Be A Good Move For Trent Alexander-Arnold
Saliba, on the other hand, would be a tougher negotiation for the Madrid club. The Spanish champions are big admirers of the young Frenchman and would love to bring him to the club this summer.
According to a report from Graeme Bailey on TBR Football, Arsenal is set to offer Saliba a substantial new contract. They are said to be ready to make the 23-year-old one of its highest earners at the club.
The report suggests the London club could be willing to pay Saliba $315,000 a month while adding more years to his contract, which expires in 2027.
The talented center-back has not indicated he wants to leave his current club. Saliba signed from French side Saint-Étienne at 19. After several years on loan, he has established himself as a starter over the last three seasons.
Real Madrid may have him at the top of their transfer list. However, they may have to look elsewhere if he does sign a new contract.
