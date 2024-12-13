Jude Bellingham Reacts To Winning Real Madrid Player Of The Month For November
Jude Bellingham has reacted after winning the Real Madrid Player of the Month award for November. The English midfielder had a slow start to his season but has now improved his form. In a string of good performances, Bellingham has scored six times in his last six appearances for Los Blancos.
He has now reacted to winning the award and has revealed how he's managed to improve his form. As quoted by Mundo Deportivo, the 21-year-old said:
I've improved a lot in my style of play this month and it's good to get this recognition. I'm always focused on the next game. I'm focused on the next challenges, but I'm grateful to have this recognition. What's coming up until the end of the season is important. I'm scoring more goals now, I'm playing much better and I feel very confident. Now I have to keep going.- Jude Bellingham
Jude Bellingham was one of Real Madrid's best players last season, constantly chipping in with goal contributions. However, he started the 2024-25 season slow and failed to show his best form. The Englishman, however, has made a drastic improvement in recent matches and is once again boasting impressive numbers. He has scored six goals and provided six assists in 19 appearances so far this season.
Real Madrid, meanwhile, return to action on Saturday, December 14, taking on Rayo Vallecano in a La Liga away clash. Carlo Ancelotti's side have 36 points from 16 matches and trail league leaders Barcelona by two points with a game in hand.
