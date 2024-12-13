Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid: Matchday Squad Announced, Kylian Mbappe Out
Real Madrid can move to the top of the La Liga table on Saturday, with rivals Barcelona not playing until Sunday. However, they will have to face Rayo Vallecano without striker Kylian Mbappe, who left the field against Atalanta in the first half.
Mbappe will have further tests to evaluate the injury, but he has not made the matchday squad for Saturday and faces a race to be fit for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup on December 18.
Eduardo Camavinga returns to the matchday squad after missing several games due to injury. He replaces Mbappe in the squad for the game against Rayo Vallecano. Left-back Ferland Mendy is still unavailable.
REAL MADRID SQUAD:
Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Sergio Mestre.
Defenders: Lucas Vázquez, Vallejo, Fran García, Rüdiger, Youseff, Asencio, Lorenzo.
Midfielders: Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Modrić, Tchouameni, Arda Güler, Ceballos.
Forwards: Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Endrick, Brahim, Víctor Muñoz
Injuries Continue for Los Blancos, but Players Begin to Return
Los Blancos can't seem to play a game without picking up an injury this season, but luckily for head coach Carlo Ancelotti, he is starting to get key players back.
Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo have returned the last few games, while David Alaba is close, and Eduardo Camavinga is in the matchday squad for tomorrow.
At least one change will be made to the starting XI that beat Atalanta in the Champions League, but who will replace the injured Kylian Mbappe?
