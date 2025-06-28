Liverpool Chairman Opens Up About Trent Alexander-Arnold Joining Real Madrid

Real Madrid made two signings ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup to bolster its squad for the tournament. One of those was Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, a player they had their eyes on for some time.

The 26-year-old contract was set to expire at the end of June, and she was expected to join on a free transfer. However, the Spanish club paid a small fee so they could bring him in for the summer tournament in the United States.

IMAGO / Straffon Images

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner spoke to The Liverpool Echo and revealed his thoughts on Trent leaving the club he had been at since he was a boy in the academy.

We do respect the fact that Trent has moved on. He showed me a picture of when he was seven years old, when he was a young kid at the academy, and I have a lot of fondness for all that he has done. It is time for him to move and time for us to replace him. Tom Werner

Werner also touched on his favorite moments involving Alexander-Arnold during his time at Liverpool.

I'll never forget that pass he made, the corner he took, for the fourth goal against Barcelona. That was just a work of genius and as a football fan, watching some of his assists, the way he would pass the ball 30-plus yards to a specific point and create a goal was just...no wonder Real Madrid are delighted! Tom Werner

IMAGO / PA Images

Alexander-Arnold and his new team will face Juventus in the Club World Cup Round of 16 on July 1. He will hope to start his fourth consecutive game under head coach Xabi Alonso.

