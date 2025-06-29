Jurgen Klinsmann Points Kylian Mbappe Problem Xabi Alonso Has to Solve

Kylian Mbappe is an asset to any team in the world, including Real Madrid. The Frenchman proved his worth in his first season in the Spanish capital, scoring 43 goals. He won the La Liga Pichichi award with 31 goals in 34 appearances.

Mbappe's performances have been very good so far. However, a superstar attacker like him doesn't defend too much. Real Madrid is a team full of superstars and FIFA The Best 2024 winner Vinicius Jr is also in the side.

Like Mbappe, Vinicius is also not the most proactive when it comes to defending. Germany legend Jurgen Klinsmann thinks it could turn out to be an issue for Xabi Alonso. He pointed out how Mbappe's partnership with Lionel Messi and Neymar didn't work at PSG for the same reason.

Speaking to MARCA, Klinsmann said:

The teams with Messi are the only ones that can afford to defend with only 10. Even Real Madrid is trying to get Mbappe and Vinicius to step back to defend. What if I’m convinced that Xabi Alonso will make it? No, the truth [laughs]. Mbappe is no longer a child and Vinicius sees that they don’t defend either, and he doesn’t do it much either. Jurgen Klinsmann

Klinsmann thinks managing Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr's persoanlities will be central to Xabi Alonso's success at Real Madrid. He said:

But they are two personalities that Xabi has to manage, and surely the team will manage to compensate for everything and get the best out of the two of them. In PSG, for example, those two years with Neymar, Mbappe, Messi didn’t work. Jurgen Klinsmann

For now, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr are focused on the FIFA Club World Cup where Real Madrid will play Juventus in the Round of 16 on July 1.

