The 'Best' Real Madrid Player On The Field Against Manchester City Insists The Team Are Behind Xabi Alonso

The pressure on Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso increased after the team's 2-1 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League. It comes off the back of a 2-0 home loss to Celta Vigo in La Liga, and results in just two wins in eight games.

It's a run of form that is not associated with a club known as the best in the world. That is why it's no surprise to see the media write that Alobso is on the chopping block in every game he plays in at the moment.

It's not just the media; fans are also questioning whether Alonso is the right man for the job. However, the players are behind their coach, with the player described by Raúl Varela of La Tribu as "the best' Los Blancos player on the field coming out to defend Alonso.

Thibaut Courtois And Players Full Behind Xabi Alonso

There is a dark cloud hanging over Real Madrid, especially Xabi Alonso. The Soaniard is putting on a brave face, but surely must feel the pressure. Reports have said the club is still behind the first-year coach and will be in charge against Alaves this weekend.

The worst part is that some Madrid fans are calling for a change, which is a huge problem. However, players such as Thibaut Courtois have come out in support of their head coach. Speaking after the game against Manchester City, Courtois believes they showed a reaction, are fully behind Alonso, and that starts with beating Alaves this weekend (per Mundo Deportivo)

"I understand the frustration after a run of games like this, but I think we reacted on the pitch, we did everything we could, and we lost against a very good opponent. Everyone here will support the coach wholeheartedly. And it's by winning on Sunday that we'll change this dynamic." Thibault Courtois

The team did show a reaction to the loss against Celta Vigo in the first 30 minutes. The way they attacked, especially, brought up feelings about past years. Rodrygo started the game and was excellent, arguably the best player on the pitch, with Courtois also playing well.

The one thing that should not be forgotten is that, despite the poor form, Real Madrid are still very much in the picture for trophies. Yes, they lost a five-point lead in La Liga and now trail Barcelona by four points, but we are only 16 games into the season. Still plenty of time, but things must be fixed quickly.

