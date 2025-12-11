Did Pep Guardiola Just Show His Hand Regarding Potential Rodrygo Transfer?

Manchester City took the three points in the big Champions League game against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on December 10, winning 2-1. It was a blow for the Spanish side in their race to finish in the top eight with two games remaining in the league phase.

Los Blancos were the better team for the opening 30 minutes, especially in attack. With Kylian Mbappe sitting on the bench with an injury, Rodrygo, Gonzalo Garcia, and Jude Bellingham were linking up nicely.

Rodrygo has been on the bench for most of the season, but got the start in place of Ada Guler. The Brazilian took his chance, scoring the goal and looking bright throughout the game. The forward has been admired for a long time by City head coach Pep Guardiola, and an intervention after the game has people talking about a future transfer.

Could Manchester City Sign Rodrygo in 2026?

IMAGO / NurPhoto

During the summer, Rodrygo was linked with a move away from the club. Due to not seeing much game time at the Club World Cup, Premier League clubs such as Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool were interested in signing the 24-year-old.

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has always been a big fan of the forward, and they were also close to approaching the Spanish club with an offer. However, nothing materialised with reports suggesting they may come back in 2026.

After the game, the cameras caught Guardiola in an embrace with Rodrygo. The Spaniard was seen speaking to the Brazilian, with many wondering what could have been said. Speaking to the media outlet Movistar away from the field, Guardiola revealed what he said to Rodrygo.

"I've told Rodrygo how good he is. He's a player of another level" Pep Guardiola

IMAGO / NurPhoto

It's not unusual for a coach to praise an opposition player, but when he has been previously linked with a move to the club, it gets the media and fans talking.

A deal in 2026 will be up in the air as Rodrygo clearly wants to stay in Madrid. However, the only way he would leave is a lack of game time, which has been a common occurrence recently. His performance against Manchester City should get him the start at the weekend, so things may be about to change under Alonso for the Brazilian.

The Latest Real Madrid News

