Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Post-Match Press Conference Following Real Madrid’s UCL Loss vs Manchester City

Real Madrid suffered a 2-1 Champions League defeat to Manchester City, a potentially damaging one for head coach Xabi Alonso. There were many reports regarding his future going into the game, but were they all just from the media stirring the pot?

Despite a positive start, Los Blancos showed previous vulnerabilities, and despite some late momentum, could not get back into the game.

Alonso spoke about the injury to Kylian Mbappe and also the performances of Brazilian duo Rodrygo and Endrick. Of course, there were questions about his future and the weekend's La Liga game.

Xabi Alonso spoke to the media after the club's first Champions League loss of the season. (per Real Madrid).

"The players gave their all, and today I have nothing to criticize. I'm very grateful for their attitude. We have to keep going. It's the Champions League. The current situation, with the results, isn't as good as we'd like. We're critical, demanding of ourselves, and we understand the fans. We have to keep working. We believe this will pass because everything passes, and I'm convinced we can do it." Xabi Alonso

Q: Deserved to draw:

Alonso: “Our goal is to be more consistent in our performance regardless of the opponent. It was a Champions League match against a very good team, but we deserved to draw; anything could have happened. The team was focused and played with good rhythm. They tried until the very end, and the players gave their all. We have to look ahead with what we have.”

Q: Has this match been a turning point?

Alonso: “Time will tell. The result is still fresh, but today the team tried hard and there were periods where we played well. The desire to compete, to play our game, and to go for the win, knowing it was a Champions League match, has been positive.”

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Q: The whistles at the Bernabéu:

Alonso: “It’s normal. It’s nothing new. It’s not something that hasn’t happened here when you don’t win at home. There have been other times when they’ve supported and pushed us on. They’ve given us the energy that people felt the team needed. We can understand the whistles, and we have to accept it as normal because the demands here are absolute. We want to turn things around, both mentally and physically, and get the injured players back. There’s still a long way to go. You paint a certain picture, but we have to be patient because it’s a long road. What seems one way today can change in a short time. The results are what they are. The interpretation you make is another matter.”

Q: His current state of mind:

Alonso: “It’s nothing new for coaches. You have to live with it, and when you’re the Real Madrid coach , you have to be prepared to face it with composure, responsibility, and self-criticism, knowing that things can change. Despite the result, I’ve seen positive things both individually and collectively. Other things haven’t gone so well, but we’re still in the mix.”

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Q: Guardiola's comments at the pre-match press conference:

Alonso: “I have a very good relationship with Pep. We know each other well and he knows what he was saying. I don't need to comment on those statements.”

Q: Have you spoken with the president since the defeat?

Alonso: “We haven’t met. He had interviews and came here directly.”

Q: On Endrick:

Alonso: “He’s had a good impact. The game needed a player who could come on with energy. That’s been good news. We talked about his situation yesterday and he came close to scoring.”

Q: Praise for Rodrygo:

Alonso: “I liked his performance. The goal was a consequence of other things he did well. It's one of the good things about today to see him with that individual quality, that dribbling ability, and he also scored, which was important for him. We know his quality. I feel the support of the players. We're together every day, preparing for matches, and I like the close relationship we have. The hug and the goal were positive. He made the difference. I'm very happy for him. He's going to improve and he's on the right track.”

Q: Sunday's game in Vitoria

Alonso: "Our preparation for each game is to compete as well as possible, and for that we want to play every game with technical, physical, and mental quality. It's essential nowadays to have that intensity against a very good opponent, and we know it."

Q: Mbappé:

Alonso: “It’s too early to know if he’ll be ready for Sunday. We have to take it day by day, and today he wasn’t fit to play; otherwise, he would have. We miss him, but we had enough chances to score that second goal.”

