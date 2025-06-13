Jude Bellingham Says Real Madrid Legend Would’ve Ousted Him From the Team

Jude Bellingham is one of the most notable players in Real Madrid's recent history. The English midfielder has been sensational since his $119.5 million move to the club in 2023.

He has so far scored 37 goals and 27 assists in 94 appearances for the Madrid giants. In the 2024-25 season, Bellingham scored 14 goals and set up as many in 52 appearances across competitions. He has been a key cog in the midfield.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The England international will now travel to the US with the club for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup. Ahead of the competition, Bellingham sat down for an interview with FIFA's official media and was quizzed about several topics. When asked one Los Blancos legend he would have liked to play alongside for the match, the 21-year-old said:

[Zinedine] Zidane, easily. I’d just give him the ball and just watch him! It’d be like watching YouTube up close. So, that would be by far my favourite one. Mind you, I wouldn’t want to play a whole season (with him). I don’t think I’d get any minutes! Jude Bellingham

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Zinedine Zidane is a modern day icon of the game and achieved tremendous things for club and country. He is a Real Madrid legend as a player, as well as in a managerial role.

Bellingham, though, is seemingly forging his own path. In his short career in the Spanish capital, he has already lifted five trophies. The UEFA Champions League, La Liga, UEFA Super Cup, and more are among the titles won by Bellingham so far. He and Los Blancos will now look to have a triumphant Club World Cup campaign under new manager Xabi Alonso.

