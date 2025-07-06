Jude Bellingham Sends Classy Message to Former Club After Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid knocked out Jude Bellingham's former club Borussia Dortmund in the FIFA Club World Cup quarter-finals. The back-and-forth game at the MetLife Stadium ended 3-2. Gonzalo Garcia (10'), Fran Garcia (20'), and Kylian Mbappe (90+4') found the back of the net for Xabi Alonso's side.

Maximilian Beier (90+2') and Serhou Guirassy (90+8' P) scored for Dortmund, while Dean Huijsen was sent off in injury time (90+6'). Dortmund could have equalized if not for an exceptional last-ditch save from Thibaut Courtois.

IMAGO / Xinhua

Alonso's team remain unbeaten in the competition with four wins and a draw in five games. They will now play PSG in a high-profile semi-final.

The Dortmund game was a bit personal for Jude Bellingham as the Englishman spent a significant time at the Bundesliga club before moving the Spanish capital. He made 132 appearances for the Black & Yellow scoring 24 goals and setting up 25 more. Bellingham left a classy message on Instagra for his ex-club after the game:

Final Four.💪🏽

Great to see some familiar faces, love always @bvb09 🖤💛

Real Madrid are looking strong, but they will face treble-winners PSG next. Many believe PSG are the favorites to win the FIFA Club World Cup. Hence, it's a clash of two European heavyweights.

As a boost for Alonso, Mbappe is back to the team and marked his return with a spectacular bicycle kick goal. To beat the Parisians, who are coming off a 2-0 win against Bayern Munich, Alonso will need his team to be in top form. Huijsen, though, will be absent after being sent off against Dortmund.

