Jude Bellingham Sends Classy Message to Former Club After Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund

Jude Bellingham sent a classy message to former club Borussia Dortmund after Real Madrid's win.
Apratim Banerjee|
Real Madrid knocked out Jude Bellingham's former club Borussia Dortmund in the FIFA Club World Cup quarter-finals. The back-and-forth game at the MetLife Stadium ended 3-2. Gonzalo Garcia (10'), Fran Garcia (20'), and Kylian Mbappe (90+4') found the back of the net for Xabi Alonso's side.

Maximilian Beier (90+2') and Serhou Guirassy (90+8' P) scored for Dortmund, while Dean Huijsen was sent off in injury time (90+6'). Dortmund could have equalized if not for an exceptional last-ditch save from Thibaut Courtois.

Jude Bellingham
Alonso's team remain unbeaten in the competition with four wins and a draw in five games. They will now play PSG in a high-profile semi-final.

The Dortmund game was a bit personal for Jude Bellingham as the Englishman spent a significant time at the Bundesliga club before moving the Spanish capital. He made 132 appearances for the Black & Yellow scoring 24 goals and setting up 25 more. Bellingham left a classy message on Instagra for his ex-club after the game:

Final Four.💪🏽
Great to see some familiar faces, love always @bvb09 🖤💛

Real Madrid are looking strong, but they will face treble-winners PSG next. Many believe PSG are the favorites to win the FIFA Club World Cup. Hence, it's a clash of two European heavyweights.

As a boost for Alonso, Mbappe is back to the team and marked his return with a spectacular bicycle kick goal. To beat the Parisians, who are coming off a 2-0 win against Bayern Munich, Alonso will need his team to be in top form. Huijsen, though, will be absent after being sent off against Dortmund.

