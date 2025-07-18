Jude Bellingham Sends Message to the Fans From the Hospital Bed After Surgery

After months of postponing, Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has finally undergone surgery on his injured left shoulder. The Englishman has been managing the injury for months, putting off addressing the problem as it would have ruled him out during the final months of the season.

The 22-year-old has been playing games with heavy strapping, which has reduced some of the pain but has limited his movement. However, he has now had successful surgery on the affected area.

Bellingham has taken to his Instagram to post a picture from his hospital bed with a message for the surgeons and his fans.

Thank you to Andrew Wallace & Susan Alexander, their team and everyone at Fortius Clinic for the surgery and hospitality. To Ivan Ortega and Dr Leyes for travelling to support. And finally, to everyone else for all the well wishes and messages of love. The process to come back has already started, see you soon. Jude Bellingham

He will now recover, with The Athletic reporting that he is hoping to return in October, missing 8-10 weeks of the upcoming season. The first El Clasico is on October 26, and Bellingham will hope to be back in consideration for the game.

