Jude Bellingham Reacts to Being the EA FC 26 Cover Star Alongside Bayern Munich Star

Jude Bellingham has been revealed as the cover star for the biggest soccer game in the world, EA FC. The Englishman has made it back-to-back years on the front cover of the game, being the sole player on the 25th edition. However, he will share that honor with a Bayern Munich star this year.

Die Roten midfielder Jamal Musiala was also released alongside Bellingham. The image for the basic edition game shows both players walking out of the tunnel onto the field, with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich fans in the stands behind them.

Roommates to Rivals to Cover Stars. @BellinghamJude and @JamalMusiala are side by side with the community on the #FC26 Standard Edition.



See the full reveal today: https://t.co/5s9nHPPxcw pic.twitter.com/MHWSXG45L9 — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) July 16, 2025

The 22-year-old spoke to EA SPORTS about being alongside Musiala on the cover, with both of them playing for the England youth side together and becoming close friends despite choosing different paths.

From those early days playing together [w/ Musiala], to now being on the biggest stage, it’s been an incredible journey. Being on the FC cover last year was a huge achievement & to be alongside Jamal this year, it’s something I’ll never take for granted. Jude Bellingham

From England Youth Team roommates to EA FC 26 cover stars ❤️



Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala 🤝🎮 pic.twitter.com/ozU2orPcND — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) July 16, 2025

Bellingham was also pictured alongside some Real Madrid greats, including David Beckham and Zinedine Zidane, for last year's edition. The Englishman was also on the EA FC 24 standard edition, but was alongside 20+ players.

