Florentino Perez Ready To Meet Chelsea Player's Agent Over Real Madrid Move (Report)
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is taking an active role in the transfer market heading into the summer, and Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez is on his radar.
Real Madrid has been linked with the Argentine midfielder recently and a report from Real Madrid Confidencial has claimed that Perez is willing to meet with the agent of Fernandez to discuss a move and make it happen.
The World Cup winner was on Real Madrid's radar long before he moved to the Premier League, with the interest going right back to his Benfica days.
The Portuguese side set an asking price of $108m, which Perez deemed too high, allowing Chelsea to pounce and sign him.
Despite some early struggles, the 24-year-old is a key player at Chelsea now and is on a huge contract that runs until 2033. That makes it tough for Real Madrid to make a move work.
Los Blancos will hope that the interest they show unsettles the player, given there is currently no other suggestion that he will leave the club in the summer.
