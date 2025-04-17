Carlo Ancelotti Will Reportedly Not Finish The Season With Real Madrid
According to Sky Sports, Carlo Ancelotti will leave Real Madrid immediately after the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona. The report states Ancelotti will not complete the La Liga season and the El Clasico will be his last game in charge.
The news comes following Los Blancos' 2-1 defeat against Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg. They lost 3-0 in the first leg and suffered a 5-1 aggregate defeat. Los Blancos are also second in La Liga with 66 points from 31 matches, four fewer than league leaders Barcelona.
The club play arch-rivals Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final on April 26. Los Blancos wonthe La Liga and UEFA Champions League last season, but have been inconsistent this season and the latest report suggests that Ancelotti's second reign might be coming to an early end.
He is the most successful manager in the club's history with 15 titles and is under contract until the end of the 2025-26 season.
MORE: Bayer Leverkusen Have Agreement With Real Madrid Target Xabi Alonso On A Leaving Fee (Report)
Following the defeat against Arsenal, Carlo Ancelotti was asked whether it was his last Champions League game in charge of Real Madrid. The legendary Italian manager answered (via Real Madrid):
I don't know. Maybe the club will decide to make a change. It could be this year or next year, when my contract runs out. The day I finish here I can only do one thing and that is to thank this club. It could be tomorrow, in 10 days or in a year and the only thing I will do is thank the club. I don't care if my contract ends this year or next year.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Barcelona President Laporta Dismisses Idea Of A Real Madrid Comeback Against Arsenal
Real Madrid Defender Dani Carvajal Could Face A Ban After Altercation With Bukayo Saka
Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Press Conference Following Real Madrid’s Champions League Loss To Arsenal
Real Madrid 1-2 Arsenal: Report And Full Match Highlights As Los Blancos Crash Out Of The UCL