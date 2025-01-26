Real Madrid CF ON SI

Kylian Mbappe Betters Cristiano Ronaldo Feat For Real Madrid With Hat Trick Against Real Valladolid

Kylian Mbappe bettered a Cristiano Ronaldo record for Real Madrid with hat trick against Valladolid.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Kylian Mbappe bettered a Cristiano Ronaldo record during Real Madrid's 3-0 win against Valladolid. The Frenchman scored all three goals (30', 57', 90+1') during the game on January 25.

That marked Mbappe's first hat trick for the Madrid giants. He has now scored 21 goals in 31 appearances for the club. Ronaldo, meanwhile, scored 32 goals in 35 appearances in his first season in the Spanish capital.

Mbappe looks on course to match his idol's number. However, he has already bettered the Portuguese in one aspect.

Kylian Mbappe scored his first Real Madrid hat trick in his 19th La Liga appearance for the club. Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, took 27 La Liga games to score his first hat trick in the Spanish top flight.

Ruud van Nistelrooy (2), Gareth Bale (9), and Emmanuel Adebayor (14) are the only players who had done it faster than Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe had a tough start to life as a Real Madrid player. However, he is slowly returning to his best. Reflecting on his recent good form, Mbappe said after the Real Valladolid game (via Real Madrid):

I have played in all three attacking positions and I feel good in all three. The adaptation is over and I feel great with my teammates. Everything is coming naturally, but we have to keep going.

Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid currently lead the La Liga table with 49 points from 21 matches and are four points clear of second placed Atletico Madrid.

They are set to return to action on January 29, taking on Brest in their final league game of the UEFA Champions League.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Kylian Mbappe Reacts After Scoring First Real Madrid Hat Trick Against Real Valladolid

Brest Manager Makes Hilarious Joke About Kylian Mbappe’s Form Ahead Of Champions League Game

Valladolid 0-3 Real Madrid: Player Ratings As Kylian Mbappe Scores Stunning Hat-Trick

Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Post-Match Press Conference Following Real Madrid’s Win Against Real Valladolid

Published
Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist having covered European and World Football, Combat Sports, Olympic Sports, and more for online media publications like Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and more. He is currently an MSc. in Sport Marketing student at Loughborough University, London.

Home/News