Kylian Mbappe Betters Cristiano Ronaldo Feat For Real Madrid With Hat Trick Against Real Valladolid
Kylian Mbappe bettered a Cristiano Ronaldo record during Real Madrid's 3-0 win against Valladolid. The Frenchman scored all three goals (30', 57', 90+1') during the game on January 25.
That marked Mbappe's first hat trick for the Madrid giants. He has now scored 21 goals in 31 appearances for the club. Ronaldo, meanwhile, scored 32 goals in 35 appearances in his first season in the Spanish capital.
Mbappe looks on course to match his idol's number. However, he has already bettered the Portuguese in one aspect.
Kylian Mbappe scored his first Real Madrid hat trick in his 19th La Liga appearance for the club. Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, took 27 La Liga games to score his first hat trick in the Spanish top flight.
Ruud van Nistelrooy (2), Gareth Bale (9), and Emmanuel Adebayor (14) are the only players who had done it faster than Mbappe.
Kylian Mbappe had a tough start to life as a Real Madrid player. However, he is slowly returning to his best. Reflecting on his recent good form, Mbappe said after the Real Valladolid game (via Real Madrid):
I have played in all three attacking positions and I feel good in all three. The adaptation is over and I feel great with my teammates. Everything is coming naturally, but we have to keep going.- Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid currently lead the La Liga table with 49 points from 21 matches and are four points clear of second placed Atletico Madrid.
They are set to return to action on January 29, taking on Brest in their final league game of the UEFA Champions League.
