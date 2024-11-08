Real Madrid Ace Kylian Mbappe Considering Walking Away From France National Team [Report]
According to a report from journalist Romain Molina, Real Madrid ace Kylian Mbappe is no longer interested in playing for France's national team. The attacker hasn't been selected for Les Bleus' upcoming two games against Israel (November 14) and Italy (November 17).
Molina claims Mbappe has fallen out with Didier Deschamps, France's head coach, and says Mbappe refused to join the team for the upcoming international break. He further claims that in order for Mbappe to play under Deschamps again, something has to give.
Mbappe made his international debut under Deschamps and won the World Cup in 2018 under him. The ex-Paris Saint-Germain superstar was promoted as the captain of the France national team after Hugo Lloris' retirement.
The report also claims that Mbappe and his mother (who is also his agent) Fayza Lamari feels that the French press don't appreciate the player. They feel there's a disliking against them and they feel a lack of love from French supporters.
Watch Romain Molina talk about the Kylian Mbappe situation:
Didier Deschamps' words on Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe's absence from the France squad
Didier Deschamps has already addressed Kylian Mbappe's absence from the France squad for the upcoming games against Israel and Italy. Deschamps has claimed that Mbappe's absence is a one-off that they mutually discussed before taking the decision to not call up the Real Madrid number 9.
He said while speaking to the media (via BBC):
I've had discussions with him, it is a decision that I took for this block of matches only. Kylian wanted to come.- Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe already boasts a spectacular career for France. Apart from winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup, he has made 86 appearances for France's national team, scoring 48 goals and providing 35 assists. He is still only 25 and has lots of miles left in his tire.
Recommended
Real Madrid Superstar Kylian Mbappe’s Has A Sensational Car Collection, But Here's Why He Can't Drive Any Of Them
Bayern Munich Issue Ultimatum To Real Madrid And Barcelona Target Alphonso Davies [Report]