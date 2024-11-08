Bayern Munich Issue Ultimatum To Real Madrid And Barcelona Target Alphonso Davies [Report]
According to a report from German outlet Sport BILD (as relayed by Diario SPORT), Bayern Munich have issued a contract ultimatum to Real Madrid and Barcelona defensive target Alphonso Davies.
The full-back is one of the most sought after players in his position in the world, and the 24-year-old's contract with the Bavarians will expire at the end of the 2024-25 season. Davies could leave Bayern for free at the end of the season.
Given his quality, signing Davies for free would be massive for top clubs. Real Madrid and Barcelona are among the inerested parties. Los Blancos have Ferland Mendy in that position but Davies could be a good addition for the long-term prospect.
Barcelona's interest, however, could make matters complicated.
Bayern have already tried to tie Davies down to a new contract on several occasions. However, their approaches have failed and the Bavarians have now offered Davies a deal for the final time. Davies is able to negotiate pre-contract agreements in January if he decides to not renew with Bayern and leave at the end of the season.
Real Madrid and Barcelona target Alphonso Davies' Bayern Munich career so far
Alphonso Davies has been at Bayern Munich since 2019. Known for his blistering pace, the Canadian full-back can also play in an advanced role down the left hand side of the pitch. He has so far made 209 appearances for the Bavarians, scoring 11 goals and providing 34 assists. Davies' creativity is something that any team in the world would benefit from.
Despite his contract uncertainty, Davies has made 14 appearances across competitions this season, picking up three assists. Fans will keep an eye on where Davies ends up next season.
