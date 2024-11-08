Real Madrid Superstar Kylian Mbappe’s Has A Sensational Car Collection, But Here's Why He Can't Drive Any Of Them
Real Madrid's summer signing Kylian Mbappe is one of the wealthiest athletes on the planet.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner boasts a massive fanbase and is certainly among the best players in the world. With his success and fame comes exclusive possessions. The same is the case with Mbappe's car collection.
The Frenchman, though, is a unique case as he can't drive any of his cars as he doesn't have a driving license. Mbappe, who is set to turn 25 on November 20, could have had one seven years ago. Eighteen is the legal age to drive in France. However, he doesn't have one and Los Blancos have allocated a chauffeur for Mbappe's cars.
His luxurious collection, though, is eye-watering to say the least. While Mbappe may enjoy the thrill of his rides from the passenger seat, it's still worth taking a look into his incredible collection.
One of the most notable collections of Kylian Mbappe is a Ferrari 488 Pista. The Italian brand's car costs around half a million dollars. The car has a power of 720 HP and can gain a top speed of more than 340 km/hr. Also, the car can go from zero to 100 in a mere span of 2.85 seconds.
Apart from that, Mbappe owns another spectacular Ferrari model. A Ferrari 458 worth approximately USD 300,000 is also in his collection. The design of the car included input from Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher.
Mbappe is also the owner of several globally renowned brands like Volkswagen and Maranello. He also owns a Mercedes V-Class. Mbappe also has a partnership with BMW since joining Real Madrid.
What Kylian Mbappe has said about not having a driving license
Driving luxury cars to training or games is a pretty popular past-time amongst famous footballers, but not for Mbappe. Mbappe said:
For many people it is an obligation, but it was not for me, it has never been a priority.- Kylian Mbappe
