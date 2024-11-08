Real Madrid vs Osasuna: Predicted Lineup And Team News
Real Madrid faces Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday morning ET, their last game before the international break. Every game is seen as a must-win when you are fighting for the league title, but this one has more significance coming off two poor results.
Coach Carlo Ancelotti has had no luck with injuries and has been dealt another blow after the Champions League game. French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni will be out for at least a month with a thigh injury, picked up against Milan.
Rodrygo Goes returned from injury in midweek, playing the final 15 minutes. He is pushing for a start this weekend and would add more balance to Los Blanco's offensive front. Midfielder Federico Valverde was reported to be a doubt, but Ancelotti has confirmed he has no injury problem.
Ancelotti needs a good performance. Could this be the starting XI he chooses to get the three points against Osasuna?
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Osasuna (4-3-3)
GK: Andriy Lunin - Kept the score to just three against Milan with some good saves. Has deputized well for the injured Thibaut Courtois despite the defense giving up plenty of opportunities.
RB: Lucas Váazquez - He has struggled in defense but has offered an excellent forward outlet. With limited options, he should start again.
CB: Eder Militao - Militao has struggled for form this season, but he is too good a defender to not turn things around. He needs a solid performance before joining the Brazil team.
CB: Antonio Rudiger - After the Milan defeat, Rudiger was among the few players who apologized to the Madrid fans. His leadership will be needed on the field in these difficult times.
LB: Ferland Mendy - Young talent Fran Garcia may push for a start, but Ancelotti could also let this back four turn things around. Mendy needs to play better to keep his place if he does start.
CM: Federico Valverde - Ancelotti dismissed reports of an injury to Valverde at the press conference, so the Uruguayan will start.
CM: Jude Bellingham - Bellingham is a shadow of last season's form, but you can't fault his efforts. It will start to click again; that goal is just around the corner.
CM: Eduardo Camavinga - Reports suggest Camavinga will come in for his injured countryman Tchouameni in a midfield three.
RW: Rodrygo Goes - The Brazilian could be set to start after playing 15 minutes midweek on return from injury. A front three could give Ancelotti more attacking threat from both flanks.
ST: Kylian Mbappe - Mbappe to play down the center, despite reports he is not happy. As long as Vinicius Jr. is on the team, it's how it will be.
LW: Vinicius Junior - We don't know how much the Ballon d'Or snub affected him, but not even Vinicius Jr. played well against Milan. He scored twice the last time Real Madrid faced Osasuna.
