Kylian Mbappe Is Growing Frustrated With Real Madrid's Tactics Under Carlo Ancelotti
Kylian Mbappe has had a strong start to his debut season with Real Madrid, but his form has dipped over the last several weeks. This coincides with the team's struggles, as they have lost their last two games by an aggregate score of 7-1.
According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Mbappe has become frustrated with the tactics applied by head coach Carlo Ancelotti. The reports from the Spanish newspaper also communicated his unhappiness to people close to him.
Mbappe's Form Has Resulted in Being Omitted from Latest French Squad
When Mbappe arrived at Real Madrid, it was always going to be likely he would play as the central striker. With Vinicius Jr. playing on the left side, Ancelotti would never drop the Brazilian or move him from his preferred position.
Before these latest reports, Mbappe was unhappy with his position; now that further discontent has surfaced, it doesn't come at a great time for head coach Carlo Ancelotti, who is under pressure after a string of poor performances.
"We're not used to difficult moments because everything has been perfect lately. But this is a good group, this is the best club in the world. We're ready to overcome everything."- Carlo Ancelotti
Mbappe's poor form has seen French national team coach Didier Deschamps leave him out of the latest 23-man squad for the upcoming and crucial UEFA Nations League games.
The French star has entered a different environment after moving from Paris Saint-Germain to Los Blancos. Even alongside Messi and Neymar Jr., he was seen as the No.1 of the three, but at Real Madrid, he is sharing the limelight with Vinicius Jr. and Bellingham, who were present before he signed.
We are not even a third of the way into the season. These teething problems could have nothing to do with tactics; it's just that Mbappe is learning to play with different players. The good thing is that he is getting into scoring positions, just not taking the chances.
For a player with Mbappe's qualities, these challenging periods do not last. Will it change in time for the sake of Ancelotti's job security?
