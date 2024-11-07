Real Madrid Forward Kylian Mbappe Dropped From France Squad In Shock Decision
Several Real Madrid players have received call-ups to represent their national teams starting next week. One Los Blancos player expected to be absent is French forward Kylian Mbappe.
French newspaper Le Parisien has published an article saying Mbappe will not be part of head coach Didier Deschamps's squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League games. It will be the second consecutive international call-up that Mbappe has been absent from
French 23-Man Squad Announced Thursday
Kylian Mbappe missed the last two UEFA Nations League games in October with a thigh injury reported by Real Madrid. This caused controversy among the French national team selectors, as Mbappe played a game two days before joining his countrymen for training.
Mbappe has made himself available to be selected for France, but the report suggests Deschamps will take a different approach and leave him out of the 23-man squad.
Deschamps's decision to leave Mbappe out for such vital matches is a bold strategy. When asked by the media, he pushed back against it being anything other than a football decision.
Real Madrid's French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga made the squad. However, Aurelien Tchouameni is out due to injury, and left-back Ferland Mendy was not selected.
France plays Israel in Paris before a top-of-the-league clash against Italy in Milan; if the Blues win against Israel, the winner of France-Italy will advance to the competition's semi-final stage.
