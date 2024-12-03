Kylian Mbappe or Jude Bellingham? Carlo Ancelotti Explains Real Madrid’s Penalty Taker Situation
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has reflected on his team's penalty situation ahead of the La Liga showdown against Athletic Club on Wednesday, December 4.
In the previous game against Getafe, Jude Bellingham took the spot kick instead of Kylian Mbappe and scored in a calm and collective manner. It's worth noting that the Frenchman missed his spot kick against Liverpool in the previous UEFA Champions League game before that.
Ahead of the match against Athletic Club, Ancelotti told the media that Bellingham and Mbappe would decide who'd take the next penalty. He further reflected on Mbappe's decision to not take the penalty in the game against Getafe.
Speaking to the media, Ancelotti said (via Real Madrid's website):
Bellingham and Mbappé will analyse it tomorrow and choose the one who is in the best shape to take it. It's not a matter of debate. The Getafe penalty can be analysed in two ways. Some view it as an act of insecurity and we see it as an act of responsibility and selflessness. These are two important things for us.- Carlo Ancelotti
Ancelotti further added:
Selflessness from a great talent like Mbappé is an act that we value very highly because it means that what could be the greatest talent there is in football is putting himself at the service of the team. I don't see it as a lack of courage but as an important act for his teammates. Everyone at the club appreciates it as an act of selflessness. That means he is on the right track. I really value that.- Ancelotti
Carlo Ancelotti explains how Kylian Mbappe is helping Jude Bellingham thrive in goalscoring for Real Madrid
Jude Bellingham had a stellar first season at Real Madrid, but his goalscoring form waned at the start of the 2024-25 campaign. Bellingham, however, has started finding his feat in terms of goalscoring. Carlo Ancelotti has now explained how Kylian Mbappe's improved movement is helping Bellingham shine. Speaking to the media ahead of the Athletic Club game, Ancelotti said (via Real Madrid's official website):
The team's improved performance has allowed him to get back to scoring goals. He's always performed well, but now he's more settled up front. We're better in possession, we've got clearer ideas and Mbappé's individual improvement has allowed us to open up space and he's taken advantage of that. With the exception of a couple of games, his position has always been the same as last year.- Carlo Ancelotti
