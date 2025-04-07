Kylian Mbappe Reveals Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane’s Influence in Joining Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane are two of the greatest names in Real Madrid's history. Ronaldo is the club's all-time top scorer and won 17 trophies with Los Blancos, including four UEFA Champions League titles.
As for Zidane, he succeeded both as a player and as a manager. The French oversaw the famous UCL three peat as the manager between 2016 and 2018. Apparently, the two legends also influenced Kylian Mbappe to join the club.
Mbappe moved to the Spanish capital on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain during the summer transfer window. After a slow start, Mbappe has quickly become an important player for Carlo Ancelotti's side's attack. He has scored 33 goals and set up four more in 47 appearances.
The France captain has now said that he followed every Real Madrid game after Cristiano Ronaldo joined the club in 2009. He also recalled meeting Zidane at the age of 13. Speaking about the duo's influence as his idols, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner said:
I live a dream every day to play here. Zidane was my idol, I started because of him. This club has an aura, it's the best in the world. Since Cristiano arrived I followed every game; he was my other idol. I met Zidane here when I was 13. I spent a week in Valdebebas and could only speak to Zidane because I didn't speak any other language than French. There were opportunities to stay but it wasn't possible because of my family. I couldn't come alone.- Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe has already won two trophies as a Real Madrid player, the UEFA Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup. Los Blancos are second in La Liga and in the Copa del Rey finals. They have a blockbuster UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Arsenal coming up with the first leg away on April 8.
