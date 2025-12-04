How Many Goals Does Kylian Mbappe Need to Beat Cristiano Ronaldo's Historic Record?

There is no doubt that Kylian Mbappe is in tremendous form this calendar year. If it were not for his form in front of goal, Real Madrid would be in a real hole. After a slow start when joining last summer, Mbappe has found his feet and is on a long, hot streak.

The Frenchman scored twice against Athletic Club on December 3, with Los Blancos winning 3-0. The brace took him to 55 goals in 2025, with 25 in 20 games this season.

It now means Mbappe is honing in on a historic record set by Cristibao Ronaldo during his time at Real Madrid in 2013. Can the No. 9 beat the record, and how many games does he have to play to achieve it?

Kylian Mbappe Four Goals Behind Cristiano Ronaldo's Record

IMAGO / One Inch Productions

Looking at Mbappe's goals, he now sits on 55 in all competitions in 2025, with 25 coming in the 2025-26 season (per TransferMarket). It has been an excellent 2025 for the Frenchman, as he scooped the European Golden Boot after the 2024-25 season, scoring the most goals in all of Europe.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 59 goals in 2013, a record he could not break himself despite some excellent seasons. It was also expected to stand for some time, which it already has. However, Mbappe is very close to equaling and potentially breaking it.

The 26-year-old needs four to tie the Portuguese record and five to become the new holder of the goalscoring record. It's definitely a possibility with the form he is in. Real Madrid have three La Liga games and a Champions League game to close out 2025.

IMAGO / Cordon Press/Miguelez Sports

That starts against Celta Vigo on December 7, a team he has scored three times against in two appearances. They then move on to Manchester City in the Champions League. Mbappe scored four times in the two games in the UCL playoff last season, so the data shows he could be well on his way after those games.

Both games are at home; they then face Alaves away, and finish off against Sevilla at home. Mbappe scored in both games against the latter, and once in two against Alaves, but was sent off after 38 minutes in the other game.

Looking at his previous form against the remaining opponents, there is a good chance Kylian Mbappe will make history. Doing it in a Real Madrid shirt would be even better and help with his Ballon d'Or chances.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Post-Match Press Conference Following Real Madrid’s Win vs Athletic Club

Athletic Club 0-3 Real Madrid: Report & Full Match Highlights as Mbappe Hits Two Clinical Finishes

Nominees Announced for Globe Soccer Awards with Real Madrid Snubbed in Major Category

Real Madrid Transfer News: Nathaniel Brown Shortlisted, $33 Million Greek Prodigy & More - December 3, 2025