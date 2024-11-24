Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Post-Match Press Conference Following Real Madrid's 3-0 Victory Over Leganes
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti spoke with the media following his team's 3-0 victory away at Leganes in La Liga.
Kylian Mbappe, Federico Valverde, and Jude Bellingham all got on the scoresheet as Los Blancos closed the gap between themselves and league leaders Barcelona to four points.
Here's a rundown of Ancelotti's post-match press conference, per the club, after Real Madrid's victory over Leganes.
Q: Ancelotti was asked about Real Madrid's overall performance against Leganes.
Carlo Ancelotti: It was a good performance from start to finish. The team was solid and focused. We changed the position of the two forwards a bit: Mbappe on the outside and Vini Jr. on the inside. They did well. Vini Jr. set him up to open the scoring. The positive feelings we had against Osasuna were backed up today. We are much more compact and focused. Things are going well.
Leganes mix their system up a lot. They didn't surprise us. They are a brave team and are a tough side to play against at home, but we were clinical in possession and created some good chances.
Q: The Italian boss was questioned about goalscorer Kylian Mbappe's performance.
Carlo Ancelotti: He's more used to playing on the left. Playing on the outside is more tiring than through the middle. Vini Jr. returned from international duty on Thursday and Mbappe was fresher than Vini Jr. He scored a goal with a fantastic assist from Vini Jr. They're both improving bit by bit.
Q: Ancelotti answered a question about Lucas Vazquez and Aurelien Tchouameni's recoveries from injury.
Carlo Ancelotti: We still don't know. We'll try to get them both back for Wednesday. They did very well at the back. Asencio had a very solid game and played very well. I liked him a lot. Valverde is a fantastic full-back. The best in the world behind Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez. He can play so well in a lot of positions, and the problem is to choose in which one he plays best; we'll see if Lucas and Tchouameni can return for Wednesday, and then we'll make the decision
Q: He was also asked about the possibility of Federico Valverde playing at right-back against Liverpool on Wednesday.
Carlo Ancelotti: I have to think about his position at Anfield. We're well covered in the middle because Camavinga is at his best. Ceballos put in a complete performance, and Modric always does very well. I'll make my assessments when I have a full squad and if we can get someone back for Wednesday
Q: Ancelotti was questioned about the performances of Dani Cellabos and Arda Guler against Leganes.
Carlo Ancelotti: They all contributed. Ceballos has brought a lot and so has Arda, with creativity in the final third and he also came close to scoring. He had a complete performance. We can count on these players at the moment because the demands of the games are very high and we need everyone.
Q: He was also asked about Raul Asencio making his first start for the club.
Carlo Ancelotti: He's a player who shows a lot of maturity. He's not afraid, and his positioning is always very good. That shows that the academy has done a very good job with him
Q: Finally, Ancelotti answered a question about Fran Garcia replacing Ferland Mendy once again for today's game.
Carlo Ancelotti: These are technical decisions and nothing more. Fran is playing very well, but Mendy will be very important for Wednesday's game
