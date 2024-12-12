Jude Bellingham’s Brother Drawing Interest From Real Madrid And Another European Giant [Report]
Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham's brother, Jobe Bellingham, is drawing interest from Real Madrid. The Boot Room reports that apart from Los Blancos, Borussia Dortmund are also interested in the Sunderland midfielder. Jude Bellingham is currently one of the best players in world football and his brother could also soon be making a mark of his own.
The younger Bellingham joined Sunderland in 2023 and has since been thoroughly impressive. The 19-year-old has so far racked up nine goals and three assists in 64 appearances for Sunderland. This season, he has scored twice and provided two assists in 17 appearances. Tottenham Hotspur were reportedly interested in a summer move for the Sunderland youngster but he stayed put with the Championship club.
Real Madrid's interest, though, could change the landscape. Apart from Los Blancos, Jude Bellingham's former club Borussia Dortmund are also in the running. Several top Premier League clubs have also been mentioned as interested in Jobe Bellingham. Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Fulham are reportedly the teams that have watched Bellingham closely this season.
Jude Bellingham, meanwhile, has regained his form after a slow start to the 2024-25 season. The Englishman has been spectacular sine his 2023 move to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund. He has scored 29 goals and provided 19 assists in 61 appearances for Los Blancos so far.
If reports are to be believed, fans could see the two Bellingham brothers rocking the all white shirt together at the Spanish capital.
