Analyst Reveals Which Real Madrid Player Will Benefit from the Arrival of Xabi Alonso
After months of rumors, Xabi Alonso was finally announced as the Real Madrid head coach on May 25. Yesterday was his presentation at the Santiago Bernabeu, where he spoke to the media and took photos.
The Spaniard brings a very different style of play than what came before with Carlo Ancelotti. He has much to achieve if he wants to get close to what the Italian achieved as Los Blancos coach. However, he has been very successful previously with his style, but it may take time for the current players to adapt.
Analyst Maldini of Cope's "El Partidazo" program discussed the arrival of Alonso. he believes one player in the current starting lineup will benefit the most from how Alonso sets his team up and his philosophy.
I think, from a midfielder's point of view, it's Valverde, without a doubt. He's the player who has already acquired the ability to press, to push, to be an almost all-rounder at times. And the others are going to have to get their act together, because Madrid has had the problem of not pressing at all. And with Xabi Alonso, they have to press, he has to play much better without the ball.- Maldini
Maldini, whose full name is Julio Maldonado, discussed Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. under Alonso. He believes the Brazilian would have to adapt the most to the pressing game and may be asked to play in a different position.
I think Mbappé has to be the emblem of Real Madrid. He has been the best this season, the top scorer, and everything he has generated, with some ups and downs. And Vinicius has to improve a lot without the ball, he has to be much more applied, because he is unbalanced. Xabi Alonso usually plays with one striker, not two strikers, but well... Vinicius can move a little to one side and play with Mbappé up front. I think they will both adapt well.- Maldini
Alonso will not have any friendly matches to work on his style of play with his new team, as he has to use the competitive FIFA Club World Cup in a month. Several new players will be coming before then, so there is plenty of work for the new coach.
