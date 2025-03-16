Real Madrid and La Liga Have Differences of Opinion Regarding Change of Fixture Time
Real Madrid earned three points in a hard-fought win over Villarreal yesterday, thanks to two Kylian Mbappe goals in a 2-1 win. The game was played under 72 hours after Los Blancos' epic Champions League game that was 120 minutes of soccer and a penalty shoot-out.
After the game, head coach Carlo Ancelotti had some strong words for La Liga. The Italian was upset that his team played the game just three days after the intense battle with rivals Atletico Madrid. He went as far as saying they would never play a game under 72 hours after playing such an important match again.
Ancelotti had reason to be angry, having also said that the club had asked La Liga twice to move the game. The first was when the schedule was released, and the second was after the Atletico game.
MORE: Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois Unhappy With La Liga Scheduling
However, El Partidazo de COPE reported that La Liga had said Real Madrid had never contacted them regarding the fixture being moved.
Los Blancos confirmed that Emilio Butragueño, who acts as head of public relations for the club, had contacted La Liga twice. Correspondent for the Athletic, Mario Cortegana, also confirmed the news.
Somebody is not telling the truth, and it follows from the drama between Real Madrid and La Liga after the club criticized the referees in the Spanish league.
La Liga president Javier Tebas and Carlo Ancelotti have had a back-and-forth over the last several weeks. Tebas, a man who does not hold back, will likely have something to say over the next few days.
