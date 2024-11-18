AS Roma Tracking Real Madrid Prodigy Endrick For Potential January Move
According to Diario SPORT, several clubs are monitoring Real Madrid youngster Endrick for a January transfer.
Serie A giants AS Roma are touted to be leading the race for the Brazilian youngster at this point in time. The 18-year-old completed a summer move to the Spanish capital from Palmeiras and hasn't been a key player in the first team yet.
Endrick has so far made ten appearances for Los Blancos, scoring twice and providing one assist. The Brazilian's transfer was agreed on December 2022 and as per Fabrizio Romano, it was worth USD $63.3 million. The attacker had a meteoric rise in Brazilian football and established himself as one of the most sought after teenagers in world football, which earned him a move to Real Madrid.
Given his form in Brazil, Endrick was expected to have a more prominant role in Carlo Ancelotti's team, which has't been the case. He has started only one game for Los Merengues so far, coming on as a substitute in the other nine matches. Ancelotti has an array of talents at his disposal with Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, and more in the team. Hence, opportunities have been few and far between to come by for Endrick.
Report reveals Endrick's state of mind amid lack of opportunities at Real Madrid
Endrick has found it hard to get life going at Real Madrid. However, he has remained focused and has been doing his best to get his game going. This is according to Spanish outlet MARCA.
Endrick has shown flashes of his brilliance on occasion. A young talented young player like him, though, needs time to develop and game time is necessary for that. Hence, a loan move could be an option for Endrick.
Several reports have indicated that apart from AS Roma, Real Valladolid and Southampton are also courting the Brazilian wonderkid.
