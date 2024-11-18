Real Madrid Monitoring Versatile Bayern Munich Star As He Grows Frustrated With German Club
The saga surrounding Real Madrid and current Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies has been ongoing for several weeks. Now, the Spanish champions are looking at another star from the Bavarian club.
Joshua Kimmich, one of the leaders in the Bayern Munich dressing room, is growing frustrated with the club's powers. Florian Plettenberg reported that Real Madrid is monitoring the situation, and they will likely be interested if Kimmich wants to leave.
Real Madrid Not the Only Team Interested in Joshua Kimmich
Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg also mentioned that Barcelona would be interested in bringing Kimmich to the Nou Camp, so Real Madrid would face competition.
Kimmich, a Bayern Munich player for ten seasons, has become an integral part of the team and is considered a team leader. However, he is reportedly frustrated with the club's lack of appreciation for him.
Bayern Munich's Director of Sport, Mac Eberl, is working to reduce the club's wage bill, but a new deal with salary reductions appears to be off the table for Kimmich.
Bayern have failed to secure the futures of Kimmich and Canadian Alphonso Davies. Both players' contracts expire at the end of the 2025 season, meaning teams can talk to them in January about joining them after June 30.
Real Madrid is reportedly in pole position to land Alphonso Davies. Signing both Davies and Kimmich for zero transfer fees would be a real coup for Los Blancos. Kimmich would likely play in midfield for Madrid, a position he prefers over right-back.
Recommended
AS Roma Tracking Real Madrid Prodigy Endrick For Potential January Move
Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup (11/18/2024): Brahim Diaz, Jonathan Tah, Alexandre Lacazette And More