Real Madrid Faces Injury Crisis With Just 16 Players Available For Leganes And Liverpool Games
Real Madrid has only 16 players to choose from for their upcoming games against Leganes and Liverpool, according to Mario de la Riva of AS.
The report claims that Los Blancos' injury crisis is much worse than the club initially anticipated. Real Madrid saw three players withdrawn through injury in the first half of their La Liga clash with Osasuna earlier this month.
As it stands, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Aurelien Tchouameni, Rodrygo, and Lucas Vazquez are all out injured.
Notably, the most serious injuries have occurred among defensive players, with the likes of Carvajal and Militao sidelined for several months.
The injury crisis currently leaves Los Blancos without a recognized right-back. Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is said to have been testing youngster Raul Ascenio in that position during recent training sessions. Ascenio made his first-team debut against Osasuna.
Despite the current injury woes, Real Madrid is set to welcome back Thibaut Courtois for the upcoming games against Leganes and Liverpool. The goalkeeper has been recently ruled out of action with a leg injury.
On another positive note, long-term absentee Alaba is nearing a comeback. Meanwhile, Tchouameni, Rodrygo, and Vazquez are only expected to be out for a few weeks.
As it stands, no fresh injury concerns have emerged for Los Blancos' players currently on international duty.
