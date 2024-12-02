Real Madrid Interested In $50 Million Rated Manchester United Defender Diogo Dalot
Over the last month, it's still being determined whether Real Madrid will utilize the winter transfer window to bring in players to help with the injury crisis. One area they are considering more than others is a right-back.
Reports from Relevo said that Los Blancos have inquired about Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot and asked the English club for the transfer valuation.
Diogo Dalot Is One Option at Right-Back for Real Madrid
Real Madrid wants to bring in Trent Alexander-Arnold but will have to wait until the end of the current season. The club believes it can't wait until then to find a player to fill the position, as Dani Carvajal is out injured for the season.
Lucas Vazquez has deputized well, but midfielder Federico Valverde played right-back when he was injured for two games. Despite playing well, this takes Valverde away from his position, which is vital for Real Madrid.
Bringing in a right-back in January will help ease the strain on the position. Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot is one of several players on the club's shortlist.
Relevo reported that the English club valued Dalot at around $52 million, which is likely more than the club is willing to pay in January.
Real Madrid is determined to bring in Alexander-Arnold, who wants two strong players at the right-back position with Carvajal. If Los Blancos decide to buy a player at that position, they will want a cheaper option that may be sold in the future.
Recommended
Carlo Ancelotti Praises Kylian Mbappe's Performance Against Getafe
Jude Bellingham Claims Potential Liverpool Move "Wasn't As Close As People Made Out"