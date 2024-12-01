Thibaut Courtois Celebrates Special Milestone During Real Madrid vs Getafe
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made his 250th appearance for the club during the La Liga home game against Getafe. The Belgian goalkeeper managed to keep a clean sheet in his milestone game for Los Blancos. Carlo Ancelotti's side earned a 2-0 win with Jude Bellingham (30' P) and Kylian Mbappe (38') finding the back of the net.
Courtois joined the club in 2018 and has since been the team's first-choice shot-stopper when fit. In 250 appearances for the La Liga giants, the Belgian has kept 102 clean sheets. He has made 15 appearances this term, keeping six clean sheets. Considered among the best goalkeepers in the world, Courtois has come up large on occasions when his team needed him the most, making important saves.
The former Atletico Madrid and Chelsea goalkeeper has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell in Real Madrid, winning 13 titles. He has lifted the UEFA Champions League twice and La Liga three times during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu. At 32, he is still at the peak of his powers and is expected to keep his place as the Real Madrid number one unless any other major development takes place.
Thibaut Courtois reached 250th club career clean sheets in 250th Real Madrid game
Real Madrid vs. Getafe was a night of accolades for Thibaut Courtois. On his 250th game for Real Madrid, he managed his 250th club career clean sheets. He has bagged 102 clean sheets for Los Blancos, 58 for Chelsea, 76 for Atletico Madrid, and 14 for KRC Genk. At the international level, Courtois has played 102 games for Belgium, keeping 51 clean sheets.
