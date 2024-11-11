Cristiano Ronaldo’s Sister Slams Reports Linking The Real Madrid Legend With A Rival Move
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro has slammed reports that her brother could switch to rivals Al-Hilal.
The Real Madrid legend has recently been linked with a sensational move to Al Nassr's fiercest rivals Al-Hilal. Ronaldo has been at Al-Nassr since December 2022 and currently captains the team.
Reports emerged that Al-Hilal could look to terminate Neymar's contract after the Brazilian picked up yet another injury. They have been tipped to bring Ronaldo in as a replacement for the skillful attacker. Aveiro, though, lashed out on those reports, urging the journalist to delete those claims. She wrote on Instagram (via The Mirror):
Are you just writing nonsense? You clearly know nothing about football. You could have called me and I could teach you about the rivalry of the clubs there and what that possibility would be, zero. Delete it, my friend, there is still time.- Katia Aveiro
Cristiano Ronaldo has been Al-Nassr and the Saudi Pro League's poster boy since his 2022 move to Riyadh. Hence, the reports linking him with a move to Al-Hilal came as a surprise. Aveiro's stern reply to those reports show that there's little truth to the viral claims.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr career so far
Since his 2022 move to Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo has so far made 79 appearances for the club, scoring 68 goals and providing 18 assists. Despite nearing 40, the Portugal captain continues churning out goal contributions. However, he has endured a slower start to the 2024-25 season compared to his astronomical standards. Ronaldo has scored ten goals and provided three assists in 15 appearances across competitions.
