Real Madrid Icon Cristiano Ronaldo Adds To His Impressive List of Awards
Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo was awarded the Platinum Quinas by the Portuguese Football Federation at the Quinas De Ouro gala yesterday. The current Al-Nassr player received the accolade for his contributions to the Portugal national team.
Since the beginning of his international career in 2003, Ronaldo has set the records for most appearances (216) and most goals (133) for his country. He also played a pivotal role in Portugal's triumphs at UEFA Euro 2016 and the UEFA Nations League in 2019.
Upon receiving the award, Ronaldo said, per The Business Standard, that it was "an honor" to receive the trophy.
"I see it as a beginning. Thank you to the FPF for this award, marking a long journey filled with hard work. At 18, my dream was to earn my first cap. Then I went to 25, 50, and why not 100? A round number, three digits, and then I started thinking about 150, 200, and it's a tremendous feeling."- Cristiano Ronaldo
At the age of 18, Ronaldo made his debut for Portugal in an international friendly against Kazakhstan on August 20, 2003. He scored his first goal for the national team in Portugal's 2-1 defeat to Greece in Group A at Euro 2004.
Ronaldo's latest goal for Portugal came in October 2024, when he netted against Poland in a 2024–25 UEFA Nations League A fixture. His most recent appearance for his country was in the Nations League match against Scotland that same month.
Ronaldo will now look to add to his tally of appearances and goals when Portugal play Poland (November 15) and Croatia (November 18) in their next two UEFA Nations League Group A matches.
