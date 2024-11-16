Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts on Social Media After Scoring Stunning Bicycle Kick Against Poland
Real Madrid icon Cristiano Ronaldo pulled off a stunning performance in Portugal's latest game against Poland in the UEFA Nations League. The 39-year-old scored a brace, including a spectacular bicycle kick for his second. Roberto Martinez's side secured a 5-1 win to seal their way to the knockout stages of the competition.
After a goalless first half, the floodgates opened in the second half of the match. Rafael Leao (59'), Ronaldo (72' P, 87'), Bruno Fernandes (80'), and Pedro Neto (83') were on the scoresheet for Portugal. Dominik Marczuk's goal (88') was a mere consolation for Poland.
After scoring a penalty for his first, Ronaldo scored a stunning bicycle kick for his second and Portugal's fifth of the night. The legendary forward reacted on social media after the win, writing:
Undefeated on the way to the quarters!- Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid fans are certainly familiar with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a bicycle kick goal. His spectacular effort against Juventus back in the 2017-18 season is still fresh in fans' memories. Despite being 39, Ronaldo showed he still possesses extraordinary abilities.
Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 910 career goals
Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player in men's professional football history to score 900 goals. He is keen on reaching the 1000 goal milestone as well and was recently backed by John Terry to do so. Ronaldo is slowly but steadily working his way towards the unprecedented milestone. His brace against Poland meant that the 39-year-old forward has now managed 910 career goals.
Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo are set to return to action on November 18, against Croatia. Considering Portugal have already reached the quarter-finals of the Nations League, it will be interesting to see whether Ronaldo starts that game.
Recommended
Louis Saha Tips Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo To Follow David Beckham’s Footsteps Post-Retirement
Portugal Stars Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva Reveal Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo’s Secrets
Real Madrid Icon Cristiano Ronaldo Adds To His Impressive List of Awards