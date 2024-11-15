Louis Saha Tips Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo To Follow David Beckham’s Footsteps Post-Retirement
Louis Saha has tipped Cristiano Ronaldo to emulate fellow Real Madrid icon David Beckham's business success post-retirement.
Ronaldo, known for his driven character, exudes discipline. It is not only in football where the Portuguese superstar has made a mark, but he is also building an empire in the field of business. His famous Pestana CR7 hotel chain, clothing and lifetstyle chains, and other business avenues are thriving at the moment.
David Beckham, meanwhile, has also expanded his career since retiring. He owns the MLS club Inter Miami, where Lionel Messi plays, among various other ventures.
Now, Saha has tipped his former Manchester United teammate Ronaldo to follow in the footsteps of Beckham. Speaking to BoyleSports, he said (via GOAL):
I think Cristiano Ronaldo will be as successful as David Beckham in retirement, he is obsessed with football but also being successful in business and you can see that in all the ventures he has. He can transform nutrition and I think everything that he decides to do will be a success because he is a huge attraction, his social media says it all.- Louis Saha
Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo interested in owning a football club
Many fans are interested to know which career path Cristiano Ronaldo would take post-retirement. Real Madrid's all-time top scorer recently reflected on that. He refused to rule out the option of potentially becoming a club owner in the future. Speaking on the same, Ronaldo said in a recent ceremony:
I don't rule out becoming a club owner. I (will) work on my business and I might be a little lost [after retiring], but I have other things to worry about which is a business part, a new chapter that I'm excited for which will also be a challenge for me.- Cristiano Ronaldo
Many footballers have been successful in the world of business post-retirement. Considering Cristiano Ronaldo's thriving success as a footballer and his disciplined nature, it's hard to imagine he won't be able to do the same.
Recommended
Portugal Stars Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva Reveal Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo’s Secrets
Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Reveals Why Real Madrid Icon Cristiano Ronaldo Is His Idol
Real Madrid Icon Cristiano Ronaldo Adds To His Impressive List of Awards